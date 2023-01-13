McKitty finished the 2022-23 season catching 10 of his 18 targets for 72 yards.
McKitty failed to surpass 100 yards on the season despite playing in every game, and was outgained on the season by Donald Parham who only played in six games. While McKitty has primarily been used as a run blocker, he has still failed to live up to his status as a third-round pick. Don't expect McKitty to be involved more as a pass catcher unless the Chargers opt not to bring back Parham, who is a restricted free agent.