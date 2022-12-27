McKitty snared one of his two targets for 10 yards in the 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday.

McKitty continues to see plenty of snaps as a blocking specialist and has slowly been incorporated into the passing attack more as a result. The second-year tight end has drawn four targets in the past four games after combining for just 7 total from Weeks 1-11. Needless to say, McKitty should not be in fantasy consideration unless injuries impact the availability of Donald Parham or Gerald Everett.