McKitty (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Brandon Staley stated McKitty is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury, adding that the tight end is day-to-day. It appears that the team is exercising caution with the second-year tight end. McKitty currently finds himself behind both Gerald Everett and Donald Parham in the tight end pecking order, so it's likely he'll face an uphill battle for playing time this season, barring an injury to either of his aforementioned teammates.