McKitty recorded a five-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Chargers.
Though Gerald Everett is the Chargers' starting tight end, McKitty frequently shares the field with him. He played 40 snaps on offense in Week 14, though unlike Everett -- who finished with five catches for 28 yards on eight targets -- McKitty wasn't prominently featured in the passing attack. Since earning six targets Week 10 against the 49ers, McKitty has drawn only two looks from quarterback Justin Herbert in the Chargers' subsequent four games.