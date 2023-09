McKitty went without a target while playing three of his 14 total snaps on offense in the Chargers' 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.

McKitty might be the best blocker among the four tight ends on the Chargers' 53-man roster, but his prowess in that regard hasn't earned him much work thus far. He's played just eight snaps on offense through the first two weeks, placing McKitty well behind Gerald Everett (79), Donald Parham (67) and Stone Smartt (26).