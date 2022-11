McKitty did not see a single target during Sunday's 25-24 win against the Cardinals.

Gerald Everett (groin) returned to the lineup after missing last week's game relegating McKitty back to his role as blocking specialist. With Everett and Keenan Allen (hamstring) now healthy, along with Mike Williams (ankle) potentially returning soon, McKitty should continue to struggle getting targets, and doesn't have much fantasy value except in the deepest of leagues.