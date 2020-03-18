Chargers' Trent Scott: Receives tender from Chargers
Scott was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent by the Chargers.
Scott joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 25 games with 10 starts across his tenure, with nine starts coming in 2019. The Chargers also agreed to terms with veteran Bryan Bulaga on Tuesday, so it remains to be seen what Scott's role will be in 2020.
