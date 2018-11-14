The Chargers promoted Johnson to the active roster Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson takes the roster spot vacated by Denzel Perryman (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. Johnson spent a short amount of time with the Cowboys in 2017, and is now slated to provide depth at the linebacker position for the Chargers.

