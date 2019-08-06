Chargers' Tre'Von Johnson: Returns to IR
Johnson (undisclosed) cleared waivers Saturday and reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.
Johnson will remain on the Chargers' injured reserve for the remainder of the 2019 season unless he and the team come to terms on an injury settlement. In any case, Johnson won't count against Los Angeles' roster limit.
