The Chargers acquired Penning from the Saints on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2022 first-round selection of the Saints, Penning began his career as an offensive tackle, but he's been serving primarily as New Orleans' starting left guard in 2025. After acquiring Penning, the Chargers could revisit using him at tackle, where the team has lost both of its projected starters -- Rashawn Slater (kneecap) and Joe Alt (ankle) -- to season-ending injuries. Penning is in the final season of his rookie deal and is set to become a free agent this spring.