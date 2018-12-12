Williams (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Williams' availability for Saturday's game comes into question following his absence from Tuesday's session. There's a chance he can earn an active status for Saturday's game even without practicing this week, but such an event raises tremendous levels of uncertainty. We should have a better idea of where he stands as Saturday inches closer.

