Williams avoided a high ankle sprain and is expected to return at some point in the preseason, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

A high ankle sprain is a notoriously troublesome injury, and with Jason Verrett (Achilles) out for the year, the Chargers could ill afford to lose another defensive back. The Chargers will be in no hurry to bring Williams back as long as he is healthy by the regular season, so expect Desmond King to pick up starting snaps as the preseason rolls on.