Chargers' Trevor Williams: Collects first interception of career
Williams recorded one tackle and an interception in the 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Williams has quietly held his own opposite of Casey Hayward, recording the first interception of his young career Sunday. While the second-year corner hasn't registered nearly enough counting numbers to earn IDP relevance, his emergence has helped hold together a Chargers defense that could have crumbled following Jason Verrett's season-ending knee injury.
