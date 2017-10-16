Play

Williams recorded one tackle and an interception in the 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Williams has quietly held his own opposite of Casey Hayward, recording the first interception of his young career Sunday. While the second-year corner hasn't registered nearly enough counting numbers to earn IDP relevance, his emergence has helped hold together a Chargers defense that could have crumbled following Jason Verrett's season-ending knee injury.

