Chargers' Trevor Williams: Competing for starting spot
Williams (knee) will be competing with Michael Davis for the No. 2 starting spot opposite Casey Hayward, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
The 25-year-old played in nine games last season, ultimately losing his starting job prior to being placed on IR in large part due to a lingering knee injury that sapped Williams of his quickness. The fourth-year player appears to be fully healthy, with head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledging his renewed confidence, particularly when making cuts. Considering the Chargers like to deploy Desmond King as the slot corner, whoever loses the battle between Williams and Davis for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart will likely see a significant decrease in snaps compared to 2018.
