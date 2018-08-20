Williams (ankle) could return to practice by the end of the week, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

Williams has been dealing with a sprained ankle since late July, but the Chargers' starting cornerback could return in limited fashion prior to the team's third preseason game versus the Saints on Saturday. There's a decent chance he fails to see any snaps during the final two preseason contests, but his potential availability for Week 1 is becoming clearer.