Chargers' Trevor Williams: Could return by week's end
Williams (ankle) could return to practice by the end of the week, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.
Williams has been dealing with a sprained ankle since late July, but the Chargers' starting cornerback could return in limited fashion prior to the team's third preseason game versus the Saints on Saturday. There's a decent chance he fails to see any snaps during the final two preseason contests, but his potential availability for Week 1 is becoming clearer.
More News
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Won't play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Avoids high ankle sprain•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Exits practice with injured leg•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Collects first interception of career•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Activated to 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...