Chargers' Trevor Williams: Does not play Saturday
Williams (ankle) didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Chargers were understandably cautious with their secondary players, as Casey Hayward also sat out Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the week. Both players should be good to go for the start of the regular season.
