Williams was helped off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering an apparent leg injury, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who was slated to fill in as a starter at cornerback for the injured Jason Verrett (Achilles), has sustained an injury of his own during training camp. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but it could be a huge blow to the Chargers' secondary if he's forced to miss an extended period of time.