Chargers' Trevor Williams: Non-participant Monday
Williams (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.
Williams lost his starting role opposite Casey Hayward to Michael Davis midway through the season and it appears his lingering knee injury could of played a big role in that decision. The veteran has missed four of the past five contests and the short week heading into Kansas City seems to be a less than ideal time for him to return. Regardless, his practice status on Tuesday will serve as a better indicator given that the team simply did a walk-through Monday.
