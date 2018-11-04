Chargers' Trevor Williams: Not expected to start Sunday
Williams is not listed as a starter for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Williams has been passed on the Chargers' depth chart by undrafted rookie Michael Davis, and is projected to serve a backup role Week 9. The 26-year-old has served as a starter in Los Angeles' secondary all season, and has not impressed during that time. The extend of Williams' defensive role for Sunday's game against Seattle, and for the remainder of the 2018 season, is uncertain.
