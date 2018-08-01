Clarifying a previous report, Williams had to be helped off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering a left ankle sprain, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams sustained the injury while defending Mike Williams on a go-route during Tusday's practice. He was seen with a walking boot near the end of practice, but the team is hopeful the injury is not more serious than a sprain. With Jason Verrett (Achilles) out of the season, Williams is currently in line for a starting role assuming his health is up to par entering the season.