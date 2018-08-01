Chargers' Trevor Williams: Nursing sprained ankle
Clarifying a previous report, Williams had to be helped off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering a left ankle sprain, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams sustained the injury while defending Mike Williams on a go-route during Tusday's practice. He was seen with a walking boot near the end of practice, but the team is hopeful the injury is not more serious than a sprain. With Jason Verrett (Achilles) out of the season, Williams is currently in line for a starting role assuming his health is up to par entering the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...