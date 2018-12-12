Williams (knee) won't play against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Williams was unable to log a practice in any capacity in the short week. The Penn State product has played in just two games since the Chargers' Week 8 bye -- Week 9 against the Seahawks and Week 13 against the Steelers. In those games, Williams logged one defensive snap and 31 snaps on special teams. In his absence, Brandon Facyson will likely serve as the top backup to Michael Davis on Thursday.

