Chargers' Trevor Williams: Practices in full Thursday
Williams (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Williams was upgraded to a full practice Thursday after having been limited to begin the week. It appears that Williams has fully recovered from a knee injury sustained Week 10, putting him on track to suit up during Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.
