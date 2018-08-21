Chargers' Trevor Williams: Returns to practice Tuesday
Williams (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Sidelined for the majority of training thanks to a sprained ankle, Williams appears to be on track to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Saints. The starting cornerback is expected to reprise his starting role from last season opposite Casey Hayward while Desmond King will operate as the nickel corner.
