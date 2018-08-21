Williams (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Sidelined for the majority of training thanks to a sprained ankle, Williams appears to be on track to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Saints. The starting cornerback is expected to reprise his starting role from last season opposite Casey Hayward while Desmond King will operate as the nickel corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...