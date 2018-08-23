Chargers' Trevor Williams: Sidelined during Thursday's practice
Williams (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has been battling an ankle injury throughout the preseason, but he returned to practice Tuesday just to be sidelined again Thursday. It's likely just to be cautious, but it puts his status in doubt for Saturday's exhibition game against the Saints. Luckily for Williams, it won't affect his starter status, as he made 56 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2017 and has no true competition behind him.
