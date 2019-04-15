Williams (knee) officially signed his tender with the Chargers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams was solid for the Chargers last season, recording 23 tackles (19 solo) and one interception in nine games last season. Williams did suffer a knee injury that kept him out for the majority of the season, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for offseason workouts. At the moment, the 25-year-old projects to start at the corner position for the Chargers next season opposite Casey Hayward.

