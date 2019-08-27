Williams (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

An undisclosed injury has now turned into a near month-long absence for the cornerback, who has quickly seen Michael Davis almost emphatically close the door on a competition for the No. 2 job opposite Casey Hayward. With Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond King expected to reprise his role in the slot, Williams might be relegated to fourth on the depth chart once he returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories