Coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that he has "no idea" whether Williams (undisclosed) will be ready for Week 1, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

William is managing an undisclosed injury, the severity of which could possibly cost him regular-season time. The 25-year-old is competing for a starting role in the Chargers' secondary, and Michael Davis could pull ahead on the depth chart if Williams misses significant time due to injury.