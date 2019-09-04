Coach Anthony Lynn said he doesn't expect Williams (undisclosed) to play in the season opener versus the Colts, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Williams sat out of Wednesday's practice with this mystery injury he's been dealing with for weeks. The 25-year-old corner was expected to get time in the dime package and special teams, but Brandon Facyson will likely see an uptick in usage instead.

