Chargers' Trevor Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams continues to nurse a lingering knee injury sustained Week 10, and will remain sidelined during Sunday's tilt against the Bengals. Brandon Facyson will serve as the top backup to starting cornerback Michael Davis.
More News
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Out for Sunday's divisional tilt•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Not expected to start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Does not play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...