Chargers' Trevor Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Williams was added to the injury report last week with the knee issue and sat out last Sunday's win over the Raiders, and will miss his second straight game after not practicing this week. Undrafted rookie Michael Davis -- who usurped Williams' starting spot prior to the injury -- will continue to start at cornerback for the Chargers.
More News
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Out for Sunday's divisional tilt•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Not expected to start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Does not play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Sidelined during Thursday's practice•
-
Chargers' Trevor Williams: Returns to practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...