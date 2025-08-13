Lance was spotted wearing a wrap/brace on his right hand at practice Wednesday, Richie Whitt of SI.com reports.

Lance sat out the Chargers' team drills Tuesday before being spotted with a wrap/brace on his right hand while the team warmed up for practice Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that Lance's lack of participation was not about an injury, but instead it was in an effort to get starter Justin Herbert more reps. Lance's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup with the Rams. To this point in camp, the 25-year-old has impressed, and he's currently in a competition with Taylor Heinicke for the No. 2 QB role in Los Angeles.