Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that he expects Lance (hand) to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Lance hasn't taken team reps at practice this week while wearing a wrap on his right hand, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, but the injury isn't expected to sideline the 2021 first-round pick Saturday. Lance is competing with Taylor Heinicke for the backup spot behind Justin Herbert. Harbaugh indicated that all three quarterbacks will see the field Saturday.