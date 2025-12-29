Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Lance will start next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harbaugh said Justin Herbert and other important Chargers starters will rest Week 18. Herbert isn't even on track to suit up, per Rhim, so DJ Uiagalelei will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the QB2 behind Lance. Lance has appeared in three games this season, completing seven of 13 passes for 90 scoreless yards. Facing Denver's No. 1 defense with a skeleton crew around him, Lance will not be a recommended fantasy target.