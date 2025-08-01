Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushes for eight yards during the Chargers' 34-7 preseason win over the Lions in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The oft-maligned 2021 third overall pick of the 49ers is set to get a long look from his third NFL team this summer, and head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted no time getting Lance into extended game action. The strong-armed North Dakota State product put together an encouraging body of work overall and connected with Will Dissly (five yards) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (15 yards) for his pair of scoring tosses in the first and second quarter, respectively. Lance remained in the game for the first three quarters, leading the Chargers to 27 points overall and also seeing a third potential TD pass of nine yards to Dalevon Campbell overturned via replay late in the third quarter. Lance certainly didn't hurt his case for a roster spot with Thursday's performance, but Taylor Heinicke will likely get his chance to state his claim to hang on to the No. 2 role in coming preseason games.