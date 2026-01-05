Lance completed 20 of 44 pass attempts for 136 yards and an interception while gaining 69 yards and losing a fumble on nine carries in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Denver.

QB Justin Herbert was a healthy scratch in Week 18 with the Chargers having little to play for regarding playoff seeding. This afforded Lance to make his first start of the season, and the results were mediocre as expected against one of the league's top defensive units. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was able to put his athleticism on display by gaining 69 yards for desperate fantasy managers. That's where the good feedback ends after Lance completed less than half of his 44 pass attempts, with his only touchdown pass going to the other team via a pick-six in the one-sided loss. Lance will resume his backup role behind Herbert when the Chargers visit the Patriots next Sunday for the wild-card round of the playoffs.