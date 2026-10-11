The Chargers placed Lance (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Lance has been on the Chargers' injury report since late September due to a groin issue. He suited up for each of the Chargers' last two games, but it appears his injury has regressed enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. As such, Lance will be sidelined for at least four games, and the next time he can play is Week 10 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 16. DJ Uiagalelei will be the Chargers' backup to Justin Herbert while Lance is sidelined.