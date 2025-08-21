Lance will start Saturday's preseason finale against the 49ers and play one or two possessions, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lance will command the Chargers' second-team offense Saturday while the team's starters rest. Los Angeles' plan is then for Taylor Heinicke to enter in relief of Lance and play a series or two, after which DJ Uiagalelei will close out the exhibition matchup. Lance and Heinicke are in competition for the No. 2 quarterback gig behind Justin Herbert.