Chargers' Trey Lance: Plays three quarters in preseason opener

Lance completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing three times for 27 yards in Thursday's 27-7 preseason win over the Texans.

Lance played the first three quarters of Thursday's preseason opener as the Chargers rested starting QB Justin Herbert and other key starters. DJ Uiagalelei came in for the fourth quarter. Lance threw an interception on his final pass of the first half but moved the offense pretty well and tied for the team lead in rushing yards. He'll likely feature prominently in the Chargers' second preseason game, which will be Aug. 20 against the 49ers.