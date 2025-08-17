Lance completed seven of 15 passes for 121 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams. He added four rushes for 25 yards.

Lance dealt with a hand injury in the week of practice leading up to Saturday's contest, but he was able to take the field as he continues to compete for the backup job behind Justin Herbert. Lance entered the game late in the second quarter following Taylor Heinicke, suggesting he is currently third on the depth chart. Neither Lance nor Heinicke were all that impressive in their opportunity, though Lance did deliver a nice deep ball to Tre Harris late in the third quarter to set up a touchdown.