Lance has won the Chargers' backup quarterback job, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Lance will serve as the team's top reserve option behind starter Justin Herbert for the second straight season. The quarterback completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards while also adding nine carries for 91 yards over the team's three preseason contests. Lance will ultimately get the nod over DJ Uiagalelei for the No. 2 role this season, and it's possible that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could find creative ways to get the dual-threat QB more involved in the game plan in 2026.