Lance and the Chargers reached agreement on a one-year deal Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Lance's one-year pact with Los Angles is worth up to $6.2 million. Lance -- who the 49ers took with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- joins Taylor Heinicke in the team's backup QB mix behind undisputed starter Justin Herbert. The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons with Dallas, where he worked behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.