Chargers' Trey Lance: Starts final preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lance completed five of eight passes for 38 yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Lance drew the start with Justin Herbert resting, though he notably played ahead of Taylor Heinicke. Lance didn't lead a scoring drive, but he did have completions of 11 and 17 yards to Jalen Reagor to account for the majority of his production. It remains to be seen if Lance or Heinicke will be active as the No. 2 quarterback in Week 1 against Kansas City, though Lance has primarily played well with plenty of opportunity this preseason.
