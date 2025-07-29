Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that Lance will start Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Lance kicked off training camp as Los Angeles' third-string quarterback behind Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke, and he'll get a chance to start the team's preseason opener against Detroit. Undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei will likely work as Lance's backup. Almost all the Chargers' key starters on both sides of the ball figure to be held out of action Thursday, but Lance could get a chance to work with a handful of intriguing pass-catchers such as rookie fifth-round wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith, 2024 seventh-round pick Brenden Rice, and rookie fifth-round TE Oronde Gadsden. The 25-year-old's rushing abilities also make him a candidate to rack up production even if the passing attack doesn't impress.