Pipkins is slated to start at right tackle since Rashawn Slater (knee) is out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joe Alt will shift from right tackle to left tackle, replacing Slater as the protector of Justin Herbert's blind side. Pipkins will move into the resulting opening at right tackle. The 2019 third-round draft pick has 56 NFL starts under his belt, but Pipkins played guard in 2024 after beginning his career at tackle.