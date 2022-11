Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Pipkins (knee) is day-to-day after aggravating a lingering injury in Sunday's win at Arizona, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Pipkins briefly left the Chargers' win over the Cardinals in Week 12 with a knee injury, but he ultimately returned to his spot at right tackle to finish the contest. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks at practice this week, there's a good chance he'll start again in Week 13 at Las Vegas.