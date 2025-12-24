Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Estimated as full participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (ankle) was estimated as a full participant in the Chargers' practice Tuesday.
Pipkins missed the last two games with an ankle injury but is seemingly healthy again. The 29-year-old will resume his role as a backup offensive tackle during Saturday's matchup versus the Texans.
More News
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Still sidelined for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play vs. Kansas City•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Unlikely to suit up vs. Kansas City•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Done for night•