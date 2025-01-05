Pipkins (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Pipkins had to be carted to the locker room following the injury. Jamaree Salyer will likely take over at right guard with Pipkins sidelined.
