Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Exits with injury
RotoWire Staff
Pipkins has left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a knee injury.
Pipkins suffered the injury on a touchdown play to DeAndre Carter late in the first half. With Storm Norton inactive as a coach's decision, that will likely leave Foster Sarell to step in for Pipkins.
