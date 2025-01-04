Pipkins (hip) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Pipkins was held out of the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots due to a hip injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices but managed to finish strong Friday with a full practice, and Pipkins is expected to reclaim his starting spot at right guard for Sunday's regular-season finale.
