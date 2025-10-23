Pipkins (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Pipkins missed the Chargers' last two games due to a knee injury, but he has been cleared to return for Thursday night's game against Minnesota. The Chargers will get a boost to their starting offensive line with the return of Pipkins and Joe Alt (ankle), though they will be down two depth pieces in Austin Deculus (ankle) and Jamaree Salyer (coach's decision).